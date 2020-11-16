Fargo Police searching for 13-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a 13-year-old runaway.

Timoteo Gomez was last seen at Family Fare off of University Drive, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes. He may have a backpack with a PlayStation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660.

