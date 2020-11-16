COVID-19 risk tracker predicts likelihood of getting infected at social gatherings

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The idea of leaving the house prompts many in the metro to ask, “what’s the risk of getting COVID-19?” As cases go up and executive orders go into place, the answer to that question is still unclear as we approach the holiday season.

“Stay at home and cook for the family and for friends that may not be able to make it to family,” said Natosha Harmon from Fargo.

Natosha Harmon from Fargo said she’s cooking for her family of five and inviting a few friends, totaling around seven people.

“It’s the same plans every year,” said Harmon.

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology made an interactive map that shows the risk of attending events of various sizes in different places.

For example, if you were to have a social gathering on Monday, November 16th, with ten people in Cass County, your risk level of getting the virus would be 50%; in Grand Forks, it would be 69%. If you were to have 15 people in one place, your risk level is 65% in Cass County and 82% in Grand Forks.

Harmon said north is where many of her friends are heading for the holidays.

“It would be better that they don’t put their family at risk this year, so that way they can go next year,” said Harmon.

Others on Facebook told Valley News Live they’re spending time with family any chance they get and plan on skipping out if they feel sick.

Some are cutting down on the number of people in their homes and not taking any chances.

Georgia Tech is one of the many organizations that put together a COVID-19 risk calculator.

