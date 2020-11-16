1,089 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,089 new cases of COVID-19 along with 7 more deaths in the state.

In total, 743 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 225 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 14.18 percent.

There are now 10,900 active cases in North Dakota, with 332 patients hospitalized.

