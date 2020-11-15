Wind Slowly Dying Down This Afternoon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TODAY: We will see winds slowly diminishing for the second half of our Sunday. A clipper system will move through the northern valley and NW MN overnight Sunday into Monday, bring a dusting to 2″ of snow accumulation. Roads may become slick and icy for the morning commute.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Light snow in the morning will move off to the east by mid-day. Conditions then stay quiet for Monday and Tuesday, with highs below average in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Conditions remain fairly quiet for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs do warm a little bit into the 40s on Wednesday with a bit of a breeze, before cooling slightly Thursday into the 30s and 40s. Highs Friday only warm into the 30s for most under a mix of sun and clouds.

SATURDAY: Teens to start the day. Mainly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Chance of spotty mixed showers. Low: 26. High: 36.

MONDAY: Early morning snow north. Partly cloudy. Low: 23. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold start. Low: 14. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 22. High: 46.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 26. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 18. High: 35.