Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were sent to the 1000 block of 16th Street N twI e for reports of gunshots Sunday morning.
The first reporting was at 3:35 a.m.
One adult man had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Officers received another call at 6:25 a.m.
They did not find anyone when they arrived.
At 6:47, Sanford Hospital notified dispatch they had an adult man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers learned this injury was sustained in the 1000 block of 16 Street North.
investigations are ongoing for both situation.
