Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN)
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were sent to the 1000 block of 16th Street N twI e for reports of gunshots Sunday morning.

The first reporting was at 3:35 a.m.

One adult man had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers received another call at 6:25 a.m.

They did not find anyone when they arrived.

At 6:47, Sanford Hospital notified dispatch they had an adult man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned this injury was sustained in the 1000 block of 16 Street North.

investigations are ongoing for both situation.

