North Dakota nurses worry about working with sick colleagues

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - With coronavirus cases soaring in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum moved to allow the state’s beleaguered hospitals to use infected but asymptomatic doctors and nurse to treat COVID-19 patients.

Although hospitals pushed for the right, many nurses say it will make their lives even harder than they’ve been during the pandemic.

Adam Johnston, an emergency room nurse in Fargo, says it will be impossible to not wonder if other nurses in the break room or cafeteria might be infected. And nurses also questioned why the Republican governor would make such a move when for months he resisted more common steps such as statewide orders requiring masks or limiting the size of gatherings.

Experts say other states are weighing similar moves.

