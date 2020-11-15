FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: We will see winds slowly diminishing through the evening. A clipper system will move through the northern valley and NW MN overnight Sunday into Monday, bring a dusting to 2″ of snow accumulation. Roads may become slick and icy for the morning commute.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Light snow in the morning will move off to the east by mid-day. Conditions then stay quiet for Monday and Tuesday, with highs below average in the 30s. Tuesday will feature more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A warm front will move in for Wednesday, boosting our temperatures into the 40s. The front will also bring a bit of wind. Thursday will have highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is a slight chance for showers late Thursday. Friday looks to be cooler with highs mainly in the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with below average high temperatures in the 30s. We are watching the possibility for snow - mainly to the south of our area - overnight Saturday into Sunday. More sunshine expected Sunday with highs again in the 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Light snow overnight. Temperature rising a few degrees after midnight. Low: 20.

MONDAY: Early morning light snow exiting. Partly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 32.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Cold start. Low: 14. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Breezy. Low: 22. High: 46.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Low: 32. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 26. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow south late. Low: 21. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of light morning snow. Becoming sunny. Low: 25. High: 34.