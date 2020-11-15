Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Becker County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dead body found in the Pelican River Officials confirmed with Valley News Live that the body was found in Detroit Lakes on Saturday.

The cause of death and identity of the victim are currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time but Sheriffs will be sending out an update at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.