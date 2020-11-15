Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Becker County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dead body found in the Pelican River Officials confirmed with Valley News Live that the body was found in Detroit Lakes on Saturday.

The cause of death and identity of the victim are currently unknown.

No other information is available at this time but Sheriffs will be sending out an update at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Burgum
Governor Burgum announces new requirements for businesses, gatherings and masks, delays winter activities
nd nurses
Nurses say ND’s response to COVID-19 ‘is a dumpster fire’
Lori Leining
(UPDATE)-Fargo Police find missing woman
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Three Officers Injured, Two Arrested in Early Morning Traffic Stop
Two arrested, three officers injured in Fargo traffic stop

Latest News

Churches included in Fargo Capacity order
Grand Forks man injured in crash
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 14
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 14
News - North Dakota New Mitigation Measures Amid Coronavirus Crisis - November 14
News - North Dakota New Mitigation Measures Amid Coronavirus Crisis - November 14