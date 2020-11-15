Advertisement

Grand Forks man injured in crash

(AP)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was injured in a crash Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. 30-year-old Matthew White was eastbound on 78th Street, a half-mile east of 161th Avenue.

White told officials he met oncoming traffic causing him to veer off the road where he hit an embankment.

Airbags deployed and White was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say he was taken to Sanford in Fargo by AirMed for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

