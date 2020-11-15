Churches included in Fargo Capacity order

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The new capacity orders for the city of Fargo will go into effect on Monday morning and will affect numerous different venues.

Included in that ruling will be churches, who will see any funerals, weddings, and services capped at 25% capacity with a maximum of fifty people. Many local churches have made shifts in their efforts to safely gather, including Pastor Dan Dornfeld at Living Waters Lutheran Church.

“Right now, with lower capacity in all kinds of businesses, including churches, as we gear up for Thanksgiving.." said Pastor Dan, "This gives us a chance to look out for others more than our own needs. Challenging, but good.”

The church originally tried to do services in many different ways to try and spread people out including drive-through and outdoor services but recently decided to move completely online.

When asked about the move Dornfield said “To protect others we’ve been doing online only. We’ve been hoping to get back in person but this shows that we can’t do that. But we can still be together through the wonder of technology.”

Pastor Dan says that at this point they have not been guided by public health officials for help with holding events. The North Dakota Department of Health Website has sections with guidelines for many businesses, but nothing for churches, meaning that local churches will have to figure out ways to adhere to these new orders.

“Many churches like us have really been relying on each other." said Dornfield. "And I know that Governor Burgum has been talking about North Dakota Smart. I think what we’ve been trying to do is rely on North Dakota kind. What does it mean to care for others.”

