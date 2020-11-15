935 COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota

N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 935 cases of COVID-19.

The Daily Positivity Rate is 12.54%.

The active cases in the state now sit at 11,124.

An additional 10 people have died, bringing the death toll to 736.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,049 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,008,066 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

935 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

63,796 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

11,124 - Total Active Cases

-187 Individuals from Yesterday

1,101 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (922 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

51,936 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

322 – Currently Hospitalized

+17 - Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (736 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Kidder County.

Man in his 50s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 10

· Benson County – 8

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 133

· Cass County - 129

· Cavalier County - 4

· Dickey County – 3

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 4

· Grand Forks County – 136

· Grant County - 2

· Hettinger County – 6

· Kidder County - 3

· LaMoure County - 4

· McHenry County – 11

· McKenzie County - 10

· McLean County - 8

· Mercer County - 19

· Morton County - 58

· Mountrail County – 10

· Nelson County – 6

· Pembina County - 1

· Pierce County - 8

· Ramsey County – 18

· Ransom County - 5

· Renville County - 6

· Richland County - 29

· Rolette County – 11

· Sargent County – 6

· Sioux County – 2

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 43

· Steele County - 1

· Stutsman County - 22

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County - 13

· Walsh County - 26

· Ward County – 132

· Williams County – 33

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

