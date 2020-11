FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 people in our community are homeless each night. 23% are children. That’s why the United Way held a giving event this evening in South Fargo. Their goal is $30,000. As of 6 p.m., they’ve raised a little more than $25,000. If you’d like to get involved, go to unitedwaycassclay.org.

