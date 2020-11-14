Grand Forks Police adding extra patrols to enforce seat belt law

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period starts Monday, Nov. 30. and will last through the end of the month.

Grand Forks Police will have extra patrols to enforce the state seat belt law.

Last year, 47 percent of North Dakota’s fatal crashes did not involve a seat belt. Seat belts save lives and are the most effective safety device preventing death and injury in a crash. Authorities say not only do they restrain drivers, but it helps prevent drivers from colliding with others in the vehicle.

“One thing you can control when you are traveling is the ability to buckle up,” Sgt. Barb McLeod of the Grand Forks Police Department says. “It protects you from being ejected in a crash or injuring other occupants. Be sure to always wear your seat belt.”

“Click It or Ticket” is part of the “Vision Zero” strategy to eliminate crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built in the hope of preventing more deaths.

