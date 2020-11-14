Grand Forks mayor rescinds emergency orders

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Mayor Brandon Bochenski has rescinded Mayoral Emergency Orders 2020-19.4, 2020-20, and 2020-21.

The mayor is rescinding his orders in an effort to align with the state and create legal clarities in relation to the executive actions taken by Governor Doug Burgum and order 2020-08 from the State Health Officer.

“We know Governor Burgum is very targeted, measured, and data-driven in his approach to the pandemic. His recent order gives further support to the actions we’ve taken at a local level. The orders he has put in place are nearly identical to the ones we’ve already enacted in Grand Forks and shows that we’ve had a leading strategy to try slow the spread and keep the economy going,” said Mayor Bochenski.

“We appreciate the actions taken by Governor Burgum. We know these are not easy decisions to make and we appreciate how accessible, supportive, and receptive his administration has been to the needs of all the Grand Forks Institutional Partners throughout the pandemic.”

“I share many parents' concerns over future schooling decisions and pausing of athletic activities. We know this impacts the mental health and education of our children. I will be a strong advocate for resuming youth sports once the strain on our health care and education workforce subsides,” said Mayor Bochenski.

Mayoral Emergency Order 2020-19.4 which required liquor license holders to close at 11:00 p.m. is being rescinded effective Monday, November 16, 2020.

Governor Burgum’s executive order will require bars, restaurants, and foodservice establishments to close in-person dining activities between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery services are still permitted after 10:00 p.m.

Mayoral Emergency Order 2020-20 which required masks to be worn in all City-owned buildings is being rescinded effective immediately to align with the mask mandate from the State Health Officer for all indoor businesses and public settings.

Mayoral Emergency Order 2020-21 which limited occupancy to 50% for specific types of businesses and activities and required patrons to be seated at bars and restaurants is being rescinded effective Monday, November 16, 2020.

Governor Burgum’s executive order puts in place the identical 50% maximum occupancy limit for bars, restaurants, and foodservice establishments and requires all food and beverage service be provided to seated patrons.

The City of Grand Forks is working closely with the North Dakota Joint Information Center for further specifications on the Governor’s Executive Actions and the State Health Officer order and will create a “Frequently Asked Questions” resource for local residents once further information is available.

