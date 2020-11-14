Advertisement

Fargo Police searching for missing woman

Lori Leining
Lori Leining(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating Lori Ann Leining.

Ms. Leining was reported missing last night by her family after they have been unable to get ahold of her.

She was last seen by her family on November 11, at her residence in the 2300 block of 17 Street South.

She could be wearing a black winter coat with fur trim and white shoes.

Ms. Leining is 56 years old, 6′1″, 250 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

nd nurses
Nurses say ND’s response to COVID-19 ‘is a dumpster fire’
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 13
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 13
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 1