Fargo Police searching for missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating Lori Ann Leining.

Ms. Leining was reported missing last night by her family after they have been unable to get ahold of her.

She was last seen by her family on November 11, at her residence in the 2300 block of 17 Street South.

She could be wearing a black winter coat with fur trim and white shoes.

Ms. Leining is 56 years old, 6′1″, 250 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701.451.7660 or your local law enforcement agency.

