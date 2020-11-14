Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Burgum
Governor Burgum announces new requirements for businesses, gatherings and masks, delays winter activities
nd nurses
Nurses say ND’s response to COVID-19 ‘is a dumpster fire’
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Three Officers Injured, Two Arrested in Early Morning Traffic Stop
Two arrested, three officers injured in Fargo traffic stop
Lori Leining
(UPDATE)-Fargo Police find missing woman

Latest News

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
Staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 forcing schools to close doors
Deck fire caused by smoking materials in West Fargo
Lori Leining
(UPDATE)-Fargo Police find missing woman