Deck fire caused by smoking materials in West Fargo

(Associated Press)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, the West Fargo Fire Department responded to a report of a deck fire located at 1222 Queens Way.

Fire crews located the fire on the deck, which was caused by smoking materials that were disposed of in a flower container. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. There was minimal damage to the deck area and there weren’t any injuries.

The West Fargo Fire Department wants to remind residents to properly dispose of smoking materials in a noncombustible container and to run your cigarette butt under water before disposing of them.

This is the fifth fire related to smoking materials left on decks that the West Fargo Fire Department responded to so far this year.

