Cooler, and Still Windy Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT - SUNDAY: The weekend should bring seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We have wind and cloudy skies tonight with some spotty snow showers north and east on Sunday, but impacts from any showers look minimal. Sunday will be windy. A clipper system will move through the northern valley and NW MN overnight Sunday into Monday, bring a dusting to 2″ of snow accumulation. Roads may become slick and icy for the morning commute.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Things stay quiet for Monday and Tuesday, with highs below average in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Conditions remain fairly quiet for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs do warm a little bit into the 40s on Wednesday with a bit of a breeze, before cooling slightly Thursday into the 30s and 40s. Highs Friday only warm into the 30s for most under a mix of sun and clouds.

SATURDAY: Teens to start the day. Mainly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance of spotty mixed showers late. Low: 26.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Chance of spotty mixed showers. Windy. Low: 26. High: 36.

MONDAY: Early morning snow north. Partly cloudy. Low: 23. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Cold start. Low: 14. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 22. High: 46.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 32. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 26. High: 36.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 18. High: 35.