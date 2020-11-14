Cooler, and Still Windy Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend should bring seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. We have wind and cloudy skies for Saturday with a few spotty mixed showers late Saturday with some spotty snow showers east on Sunday, but impacts from any showers look minimal. Sunday will be windy.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Things stay quiet for Monday and Tuesday, with highs below average in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Conditions remain fairly quiet for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs do warm a little bit into the 40s on Wednesday with a bit of a breeze before cooling slightly Thursday into the 30s and 40s. Highs Friday only warm into the 30s for most under a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance of spotty mixed showers late. Low: 26.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of spotty mixed showers. Windy. Low: 26. High: 36.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 35.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Low: 17. High: 34.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 25. High: 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 32. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 26. High: 36.