2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 2,278 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day report since the beginning of the pandemic.

Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, and Ward County all reported more than 250 cases.

The Daily Positivity Rate is 17.08%.

The active cases in the state have risen to 11,311.

An additional 19 people have died, bringing the death toll to 726.

BY THE NUMBERS

14,654 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

999,974 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

2,278 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

62,872 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

17.08% – Daily Positivity Rate**

11,311 - Total Active Cases

+825 Individuals from Yesterday

1,426 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,177 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

50,835 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

305 – Currently Hospitalized

+12 - Individuals from yesterday

19 – New Deaths*** (726 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 70s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 60s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Wells County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 5

· Barnes County - 66

· Benson County – 20

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 8

· Bowman County - 6

· Burke County - 11

· Burleigh County - 265

· Cass County - 289

· Cavalier County - 6

· Dickey County – 20

· Divide County - 3

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 5

· Emmons County - 2

· Foster County – 32

· Golden Valley County - 7

· Grand Forks County – 296

· Grant County - 3

· Griggs County - 12

· Hettinger County – 10

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County - 8

· McHenry County – 17

· McIntosh County - 13

· McKenzie County - 19

· McLean County - 20

· Mercer County - 23

· Morton County - 88

· Mountrail County – 47

· Nelson County – 21

· Pembina County - 26

· Pierce County - 21

· Ramsey County – 25

· Ransom County - 26

· Renville County - 6

· Richland County - 24

· Rolette County – 46

· Sargent County – 17

· Sheridan County - 3

· Sioux County – 19

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 156

· Steele County - 4

· Stutsman County - 112

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County - 25

· Walsh County - 55

· Ward County – 285

· Wells County - 8

· Williams County – 88

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

