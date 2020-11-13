United Way raising funds to prevent community homelessness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people don’t have a permanent address in the metro.

This means that every night, they are forced to find a spot to sleep and sometimes that’s on the street.

United Way is hosting their Live United Give United Day event today to raise funds for those in need.

Each night, more than 1,000 people in the community are sleeping on the streets or somewhere that is not their home.

23% are usually children.

To help, United Way is asking you to donate $20.

Sponsors will match these donations up to $30,000.

You can donate online at Unitedwaycassclay.com or stop by the drive through tent between 6:00am to 6:00pm today.

The address to the tent is 4351 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

If you are donating in the tent, you do not have to leave your vehicle.

United Way members will provide you with the QR Code.

The goal is to prevent 90% of homelessness by 2023.

