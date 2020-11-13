Advertisement

UND COVID-19 testing event open to the general public on Saturday

UND
UND
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UND’s walk-up testing event on Saturday is open to the general public.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center from 11-2.

Officials say all ages are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms. The test is a point in time test. If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

If a person was identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case and does not develop symptoms it is recommended to get tested. Testing is ideal, 7-10 days after the last exposure. If the person is found to be negative, they still need to fulfill the quarantine period, as it can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

MN COVID
5,552 new cases of Covid, 46 more deaths in Minnesota
Downtown Fargo
Executive order involving penalties if area bars don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines is being finalized
Coronavirus
1,441 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota
Moorhead Area Public Schools announces learning model transition
Moorhead moving Pre-K to 8th grade students to distance learning model
Three Officers Injured, Two Arrested in Early Morning Traffic Stop
Two arrested, three officers injured in Fargo traffic stop