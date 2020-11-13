UND COVID-19 testing event open to the general public on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UND’s walk-up testing event on Saturday is open to the general public.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center from 11-2.

Officials say all ages are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms. The test is a point in time test. If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

If a person was identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case and does not develop symptoms it is recommended to get tested. Testing is ideal, 7-10 days after the last exposure. If the person is found to be negative, they still need to fulfill the quarantine period, as it can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.

