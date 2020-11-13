Two arrested, three officers injured in Fargo traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after a confrontation during a traffic stop injured three Fargo police officers.

Fargo Police responded to the 1400 block of 32nd Avenue North after the North Dakota Air National Guard Military Police located an impaired driver.

Upon officers arrival, the passenger of the car, 33-year-old Irvin Leo Peltier, became verbally aggressive towards officers. He began to physically fight the officers when they tried to detain him.

Three officers sustained non-life threating injuries. One officer was transported to a local hospital by FM Ambulance.

Peltier was arrested for felony preventing arrest, two counts of assault on a police officer, menacing, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Alyssah Rachelle Norquay was arrested for misdemeanor preventing arrest.

