The Tech Pack Project offering free laptops to those impacted by COVID-19

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Eligible Otter Tail County residents can get a free laptop with 6 months of paid internet access thanks to the Tech Pack Project.

This program is only available to those who were impacted by COVID-19 and need access to a computer with internet for job searching, distance learning, and other activities impacted during the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted from November 18th-20th. You can apply online by clicking here or you can call 218-739-5286 to apply.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.