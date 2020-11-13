Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

MN COVID
5,552 new cases of Covid, 46 more deaths in Minnesota
RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Downtown Fargo
Executive order involving penalties if area bars don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines is being finalized
Coronavirus
1,441 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast