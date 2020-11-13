Advertisement

Staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 forcing schools to close doors

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Staffing shortages brought on by surging COVID-19 cases are forcing some schools in the Valley to close doors.

Moorhead announced Friday afternoon that students K-12 will move to full-time distance learning on Nov. 30.

“Last week we saw unfilled positions rise greater than 30 percent of all of our teacher absences, that’s pretty significant,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says.

Fargo Public Schools are on a growing list in the Valley seriously considering taking students out of the classroom.

“No one building to this point has had to transition to distance learning completely,” Gandhi says."We’ve been really close, whether it’s with a couple of classrooms or buildings. If we continue to see staffing shortages at this level, that’s something we anticipate."

Moorhead and Crookston made the move to keep students home until after the holidays. Just days before West Fargo planned to bring elementary students back full time, they’re stepping back.

“We went from 50 staff members being out Monday and Tuesday at the elementary level to 128 absences on Thursday,” West Fargo Assistant Superintendent Rachael Agre says.

Many fear the holidays will only make the problem worse.

“If you track that within that 14-day quarantine period from Halloween, we are making an inference that that is what happened,” Agre says. “Knowing Nov. 30 would follow Thanksgiving, we were very concerned we would be short-staffed and not able to serve our students.”

School leaders say they need a couple of things to keep the doors open. They need more subs and families to take precautions as most transmissions are coming from outside the school.

If the virus continues setting records for new cases, shutdowns will follow.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

Lori Leining
Fargo Police searching for missing woman
nd nurses
Nurses say ND’s response to COVID-19 ‘is a dumpster fire’
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 13
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 13
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News November 13 - Part 1