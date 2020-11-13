Sanford sending patients to local nursing home to curb capacity issues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

“We had concerns, you know, about the fall, the start of school and cooler weather,” Sanford VP Medical Officer Doug Griffin says. “I think, unfortunately, the concern was quite valid and we’re seeing the results.”

Health officials are sounding the alarms, trying to stay ahead of an overwhelming COVID-19 surge.

“Today in our hospitals, we had a record high census,” Griffin says. “So, the highest capacity we’ve been across our hospitals. We’re expecting that we’ll continue to set records on census.”

Beds are filling fast at Sanford. Griffin says they have 113 COVID patients. That number could near 150 by the end of the week.

It’s why they’ve come up with a three-step surge plan. Get more space, staff and supplies. Some patients have been sent to nursing homes like the Good Samaritan Society in Arthur.

“Any bed we can free up will allow us more flexibility for care of all the inpatient demands that continue, both covid and non-covid,” Griffin says.

“We have this wing that isn’t being used right now,” GSS VP of Operations Nate Schema says. “We think we can dust it off in a matter of a couple weeks.”

Sanford’s approach is raising some concerns. Beds are already filling up in the home. They have 24 and have had to bring on more staff as well.

“It really was in an effort to be a little more proactive and hopefully alleviate some of the pressure that our hospital colleagues are seeing,” Schema says.

Then there’s the vulnerability of those in assisted living. Both Schema and Griffin say this is all being done with safety in mind.

“This is really going to be helping both the need for skilled nursing and hospital capacity,” Chairman of the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chris Larson says. “Those two factors considered, it’s a great idea.”

Sanford says Thursday they added 35 beds for COVID patients. About 150 nurses from all over the country have been brought in. They say both of those numbers will go up.

Health officials are asking community members to do their part by following COVID-19 guidelines, so caregivers don’t become even more overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.