Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84

Reggie Morelli
Reggie Morelli(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Reggie Morelli, a North Dakota hockey icon, passed away Wednesday.

Morelli was named 1959 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Most Outstanding Player with North Dakota.

Morelli scored the overtime game-winning goal in the National Championship against Michigan State in the tournament for the program’s first title.

Morelli’s son, Matt, played for UND from 1987-91.

His grandson, Mason, recently signed with the Hershey Bears after playing college hockey at Nebraska-Omaha and a stop with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

Morelli was 84.

