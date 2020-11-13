Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84

MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Reggie Morelli, a North Dakota hockey icon, passed away Wednesday.

Morelli was named 1959 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Most Outstanding Player with North Dakota.

Morelli scored the overtime game-winning goal in the National Championship against Michigan State in the tournament for the program’s first title.

Morelli’s son, Matt, played for UND from 1987-91.

His grandson, Mason, recently signed with the Hershey Bears after playing college hockey at Nebraska-Omaha and a stop with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.

Morelli was 84.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.