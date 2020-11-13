One Driver Injured After Crash on 32nd Ave

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in Fargo tonight after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and 25th Street South, near the Village Inn.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Traffic was diverted for about an hour as crews cleaned up.

Police tell us one driver was taken from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

