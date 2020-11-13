Advertisement

One Driver Injured After Crash on 32nd Ave

Accident in Fargo
Accident in Fargo(None)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in Fargo tonight after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and 25th Street South, near the Village Inn.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Traffic was diverted for about an hour as crews cleaned up.

Police tell us one driver was taken from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 12
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 12
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 12
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 12
News - Penalties coming soon to Grand Forks mask mandate
News - Penalties coming soon to Grand Forks mask mandate
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 1