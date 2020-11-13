Advertisement

NDT - United Way Drive-Thru

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

MN COVID
5,552 new cases of Covid, 46 more deaths in Minnesota
Downtown Fargo
Executive order involving penalties if area bars don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines is being finalized
Coronavirus
1,441 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota
NDT - Lamoureux Twins' New Book
NDT - Lamoureux Twins’ New Book