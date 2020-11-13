Advertisement

Moorhead Police searching for burglary suspect

Security footage captured the burglary suspect outside a home in the area.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say a man broke into a house and took off, and now they want your help finding him.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the 200 block of 44th Ave. S.

A surveillance camera in that area spotted the suspect, pictured above. Officers looked around the home and say the suspect forced his way into the home through a window. He was gone when police arrived.

He was seen wearing a dark stocking cap, grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this case, or live in the area and have footage showing this man around, you’re urged to call police at 218-299-5120.

