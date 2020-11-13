Moorhead moving Pre-K to 8th grade students to distance learning model

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Moorhead Area Public Schools is moving all PreK through Grade 8 students to a distance learning model at the end of the month.

The change will start on Monday, November 30th.

Students in Grades 9-12 have been in distance learning since September 28th.

School officials say the decision was made based on staffing concerns caused by increasing absences due to COVID quarantine among staff and students, as well as rising Clay county and Cass county case counts and Minnesota Department of Education recommendations.

Moorhead Area Public Schools reported 126 staff members and 403 students absent for COVID related reasons, up significantly over the past two weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak said, “From the beginning of the pandemic, our primary goal has been to provide the best possible learning experience for our students while ensuring student and staff safety. While we know distance learning is not ideal or desirable, we are facing an unsustainable operating environment that could affect the excellence and equity of our students' education. We are committed to helping each student to thrive and feel a distance learning model will best accomplish student success and staff and student safety in current conditions.”

The district plans to return to hybrid learning on January 4th if community conditions allow.

