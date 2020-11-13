Advertisement

Minnesota virus cases climb above 7,000 for first time

MN COVID
MN COVID(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported more than 7,000 new cases of the coronavirus and 39 deaths.

Thursday’s case total shattered the single-day record set just last week by more than 1,000 cases as the virus continues its unrelenting spread throughout the state.

Minnesota’s total cases since the start of the pandemic reached 200,000 on Thursday, and nearly 2,800 deaths due to the virus have been reported since March.

Nearly 1,300 individuals are hospitalized due to complications from the virus, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

