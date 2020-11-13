Advertisement

Man involved in north Fargo drug deal gone wrong sentenced

Darrell Simmons mugshot
Darrell Simmons mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man involved in a May drug deal which lead to murder near the north Fargo Hornbacher’s has been sentenced.

28-year-old Darrell Simmons was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to deliver meth. However, Simmons' robbery count was dismissed in Cass County Court Friday morning.

Court documents say when officers arrived at 2510 N. Broadway on May 12, a maroon Buick was crashed on the boulevard. Officers found Anquine White in the backseat with multiple gunshot wounds and was determined to be deceased.

29-year-old Lee Fry was located a short distance from the vehicle and also had multiple gunshot wounds. Fry has since been charged with murder, as well as 21-year-old Reng Ayong.

Documents say security video shows Ayong and Fry fleeing from the Buick after the crash. Witnesses later told police both appeared to have handguns, and officers later recovered a second handgun.

Simmons was located near the crashed vehicle and told officers he was involved in the incident. Simmons told officers he and the victim were trying to buy meth from Ayong in the Buick. Simmons says Ayong told him to get a bag from the trunk of the car, and when Simmons got out, the car began driving erratically.

Surveillance video shows a physical altercation taking place in the back seat of the Buick as it traveled through the parking lot. Simmons says shots were being fired from inside the vehicle as it drove and crashed.

Court records show a Cass County Judge sentenced Simmons to 10 years in prison, and must first serve three years before being considered for parole.

