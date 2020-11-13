Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing terrorizing charges after police say he threatened his wife and two child with a shotgun, forcing them to hide in a bedroom.

Fargo Police say they were called to the domestic dispute in the 3200 block of 20th St. S. around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

When police arrived, they learned the suspect, 45-year-old Cedric Elder, was inside the home with his wife and two children who barricaded themselves in the bedroom.

Police set up a perimeter and talked to Elder, trying to get him to come out. He eventually tried to run from police, but authorities took him down.

Elder was taken to the Cass County Jail for terrorizing. The woman and two children were not hurt.

