Jamestown approves mask mandate without penalties

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Jamestown has approved a mask mandate during a special meeting Thursday night.

The council discussed the current temporary emergency measure that was enacted earlier in Oct. for businesses and employees to wear masks.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says face coverings will now be required in all indoor and outdoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and when social distancing isn’t possible.

Some exceptions include those with medical conditions or disability, younger than school-age kids, when driving alone, eating, drinking and more.

Councilmember Dave Schloegel was in favor of the mandate but believes there should be some sort of penalty for not wearing a mask.

He says it’s important for members of Jamestown to wear their masks and follow the mandate. Adding, the city should be the one to lead the charge in cracking down on those who don’t.

There are some things businesses can do to help enforce the mandate, including asking customers to leave if they’re not wearing a mask or contact authorities.

Police Chief Scott Edinger says if a business calls them, they will investigate. He says they would inquire what the business policy is and more before taking action.

Steele added that if the public cooperates, the city has the best chance at this time to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Scholgel added he’d be fine moving forward with the mandate as it, but keep an eye on further steps that could be taken if the spread continues.

The council unanimously approved a mask mandate. Councilmember Dan Buchanan wasn’t present.

