Highway Patrol: Man drives in interstate median, crashes and ends up in other lanes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for DUI after the Highway Patrol says he drove in the median and crashed, ending with his car in the opposite lane.

Authorities responded to the car around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 near the I-94/I-29 interchange.

The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Timothy Brandt of Fargo was driving the vehicle in the crash. He started out going west, but his car ended up in the eastbound lane after he crashed into a sign in the median.

Brandt was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

