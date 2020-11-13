Grand Forks Public Library eliminates fines

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public_ is eliminating overdue fees, as well as forgiving existing fines.

The library says patrons will still be responsible for the items they borrow, but will not have to pay overdue fees. After renewing a checkout, if an item hasn’t been returned for 30 days, it will be marked as lost. Patrons will have to pay a replacement fee for lost items if they aren’t returned.

Due to the COVID-19 situation in Grand Forks, the library offers curbside pickup on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Wi-Fi access is available in the parking lot.

You can visit gflibrary.com for more information about library services.

