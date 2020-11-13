Grand Forks County issues mask mandate starting Nov. 14

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Health Officer, Dr. Joel Walz, has issued a Health Officer’s Order that requires masks or face coverings for all residents within Grand Forks County to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The attached order provides additional information including the exemptions that are provided under this order.

"COVID-19 continues its sharp increase in our county and throughout this region, stated Dr. Joel Walz. "As the Health Officer for the County of Grand Forks, I have worked with Grand Forks Public Health to create a Health Officer’s Dashboard and Risk Score. Currently Grand Forks County is in a severe risk category. This necessitates enacting orders that will effectively slow the spread of this highly contagious infection. "

The Health Officer order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. November 14.

Masks and face coverings have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.