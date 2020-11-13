Advertisement

Grand Forks County issues mask mandate starting Nov. 14

Face mask requirement now in place for Grand Forks County
Face coverings now required in Grand Forks County, ND
Face coverings now required in Grand Forks County, ND
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Health Officer, Dr. Joel Walz, has issued a Health Officer’s Order that requires masks or face coverings for all residents within Grand Forks County to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The attached order provides additional information including the exemptions that are provided under this order.

"COVID-19 continues its sharp increase in our county and throughout this region, stated Dr. Joel Walz. "As the Health Officer for the County of Grand Forks, I have worked with Grand Forks Public Health to create a Health Officer’s Dashboard and Risk Score. Currently Grand Forks County is in a severe risk category. This necessitates enacting orders that will effectively slow the spread of this highly contagious infection. "

The Health Officer order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. November 14.

Masks and face coverings have been shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19 according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Cars are crashing into each other and a semi is on fire along I-94 near Monticello, MN.
Semi fire, interstate pile-up shutting down traffic on I-94 near Twin Cities
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Coronavirus in the workplace.
The Tech Pack Project offering free laptops to those impacted by COVID-19
Minnesota Health Department to begin texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts
Some people are already searching for the perfect holiday gift.
Package thefts rising across the city