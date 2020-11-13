Advertisement

GOP backs off from seeking to strip Walz of emergency powers

Gov. Tim Walz.
Gov. Tim Walz.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

With coronavirus cases and deaths soaring to record levels in Minnesota, Republican lawmakers backed down from making another attempt to strip Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of the emergency powers he uses to respond to the pandemic.

Lawmakers from both parties acknowledged Thursday as they gathered for the sixth special session of 2020 the situation is serious.

Democrats defended the governor’s handling of the crisis, while leaders of the House GOP minority dialed back their criticisms.

Instead they proposed letting the Legislature modify or rescind the governor’s individual orders, in hopes of getting more of a voice in the pandemic response.

