Executive order involving penalties if area bars don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines is being finalized

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gregg Schildberger with the City of Fargo has confirmed with Valley News Live that an executive order is being finalized in regards towards a penalty if area bars and restaurants don’t follow new guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.

Schildberger says he anticipates the order will be finalized by this afternoon so stick with Valley News Live as we learn more on this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.