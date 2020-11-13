Advertisement

Executive order involving penalties if area bars don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines is being finalized

Downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gregg Schildberger with the City of Fargo has confirmed with Valley News Live that an executive order is being finalized in regards towards a penalty if area bars and restaurants don’t follow new guidelines put in place due to COVID-19.

Schildberger says he anticipates the order will be finalized by this afternoon so stick with Valley News Live as we learn more on this story.

