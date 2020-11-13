Eleven new COVID-19 testing sites to open across Minnesota, including one in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live)

The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 11 new longer-term COVID-19 testing sites will open across Minnesota in the coming weeks, including one in Crookston that opens on Monday, November 16th.

In addition to the 11 new testing sites, the COVID-19 Test at Home program is now available to all Minnesotans across the state.

This is an expansion from the pilot, which was previously made available in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.

All of the new testing sites, as well as the mail order program, offer COVID-19 testing to any Minnesotan who wants to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not and does not require insurance.

They will stay in operation until at least the end of the year to provide sustained testing capacity across the state.

The sites at National Guard Armories will be staffed by a combination of local public health staff and members of the Minnesota National Guard.

Nearly 100 members of the National Guard are being deployed to provide support with logistics, registration, check in and check out, supply management and transportation.

These sites will replace the “pop-up” style of community testing events, which for the past several months would arrive in a community for 2-3 days of testing.

The Crookston location is at the Crookston National Guard Armory, 1801 University Avenue.

Pre-registration is requested to avoid long lines or waits.

