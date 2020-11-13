Driver sideswipes pickup, causes trailer wheel to fall off

NEAR HALLOCK, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says one man was under the influence of alcohol when he sideswiped an oncoming pickup, tearing the wheel of a trailer it was pulling.

The crash report says it happened on Hwy. 75 near Hallock on Thursday, Nov. 12 around 11 p.m.

Authorities say 22-year-old Gerhardus Vanderlinde of Hallock crossed the center line and sideswiped another pickup with two people inside. That caused a wheel on the trailer the second pickup was pulling to fall off. Vanderlinde’s pickup then hit the ditch.

The people in the other pickup were not hurt. Vanderlinde was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

The crash report shows Vanderlinde was under the influence of alcohol.

