Advertisement

Details emerge for Grand Forks County Mask Order

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fines and Jail Time for not wearing a mask could soon be a possibility in Grand Forks County.

The County Public Health officer, Joel Walz is working on a Mask Order with the state attorney’s office but it is not at a final draft yet.

We were told a summary of the order during the Emergency city council meeting in Grand Forks.

The order would require anyone in the county to wear a mask in public when distancing isn’t possible.

According to the century code under which the order will be passed, punishment is a class B Misdemeanor which has a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and $1,500 fine.

The order will be enforced in every city in Grand Forks County unless they are specifically left out by Walz.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski said at the meeting that he does not support breaking the order being classified as a Class B Misdemeanor but did support the order overall.

When asked about when the order may be enacted, Walz said that the order will go “into effect when I sign it and will end when I choose to rescind it” so it is currently unknown when the order will go into place.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Promotional picture of Guy Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Downtown Fargo restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Dennis Hackley
UPDATE: Police still looking for person of interest in Dilworth shooting
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
large police presence in West Fargo
Five detained after large police presence off I-94 in West Fargo
Fatal accident near Georgetown on Highway 75

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 12
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 12
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 12
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 12
News - Penalties coming soon to Grand Forks mask mandate
News - Penalties coming soon to Grand Forks mask mandate
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 12 - Part 1