Capacity limit put into effect for Grand Forks businesses

Grand Forks City Council
Grand Forks City Council
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More limitations will be coming to Grand Forks Bars and Restaurants.

An emergency order signed by mayor Brandon Bochenski issues an emergency order Thursday afternoon putting capacity limits into affect.

All bars and restaurants in Grand Forks will now be limited to 50% capacity.

The rule also applies to sporting events, special gatherings (weddings, funerals, and Birthday parties), and on-sale dispensing locations.

In addition to the capacity limits, all standing areas and dance floors will be closed and gaming tables like blackjack or billiard tables will not be permitted.

Also, any event with 500 or more people must get special permission from the city government. These rules will begin on the morning of November 13th.

