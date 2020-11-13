Burgum wants state’s high court to settle appointment flap

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wants the state Supreme Court to decide a dispute over his appointment to fill a legislative seat that was won by a candidate who died before the election.

Burgum filed the lawsuit Thursday with the state’s high court.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is at odds with Burgum over the appointment of Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans to the District 8 seat won by David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

Stenehjem says the legislative branch, not the executive branch, has the authority to fill the vacancy.

