1,441 new Covid cases, 10 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,441 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 more deaths in the state.

In total, 707 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 253 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.00 percent.

There are now 10,486 active cases in North Dakota, with 293 patients hospitalized.

