Two Fargo men arrested involving driving while intoxicated and drugs
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department responded to an injury crash in the 500 block of 10th Street South around 7:54pm last night.
28-year-old Joe Swegarden of Fargo crashed into the back of another vehicle and then into a tree.
Swegarden was arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.235.
The driver of the other vehicle, 36-year-old Luke Gunderson of Fargo, was arrested for an open warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of felony drug paraphernalia.
There was another minor involved with possible injuries but not transported to a local hospital.
