Three Power Five games highlight NDSU women’s basketball schedule

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State women’s basketball team has released the 2020-21 non-conference schedule, including three games against Power Five schools. It marks the first time since 2011-12 that the Bison will face three Power Five schools in the same season.

The Bison will travel to Nebraska on Nov. 25 to open the season. The Huskers went 17-13 last season. NDSU will also travel to 15th-ranked Iowa State on Dec. 12 and Kansas on Dec. 21. The Cyclones were 18-11 last year and ended the season by beating second-ranked Baylor in the season finale. NDSU Head Coach Jory Collins spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant for the Jayhawks before being named the head coach at NDSU. The Jayhawks went 15-14 last season.

“Our non-conference schedule is full of very good teams and should help us prepare for Summit League play,” Collins said. “It will be a great challenge for our team.”

NDSU will have three-straight home games to open December, starting with Northern Iowa on Dec. 2. Northern Iowa had an 18-11 record last year. The Bison will also host Green Bay on Dec. 5 and 6. Green Bay has finished in the top two of the Horizon League for 23-straight years and ended last season with a 19-13 record.

The Bison will also host North Dakota in a non-conference game on Dec. 16. The two teams will also face each other twice in the Summit League schedule, with both games being held in Grand Forks.

NDSU Basketball Ticket Information

Due to the uncertainty regarding spectator attendance at the Scheels Center for the 2020-21 basketball season, tickets will only be available on a single-game basis. There will not be season ticket options for 2020-21. Existing season ticket holders will have priority in purchasing tickets on a game-by-game basis if attendance is permitted. All single-game tickets are contingent on spectators being permitted in-person at the SHAC. Please note that 2019-20 season ticket holders will maintain their consecutive years of season tickets and will have the first opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2021-22 season. Details regarding the single-game ticket process will be announced at a later date, once building capacity has been established. NDSU Athletics will continue to monitor university, city, and state guidelines and recommendations.

