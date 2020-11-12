FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Canceled Silver Alert issued 11/12/2020 in Dickinson for Raymond Payne. Mr. Payne has been located in Cass County.

ORIGINAL: A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of the Dickinson Police Department. Raymond Payne of Dickinson, ND is a 68 year old white male. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and is balding with grey hair and has hazel eyes. His last known whereabouts were on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm MST at his residence in Dickinson, ND. He is believed to be driving a 2003 white Dodge Caravan, license plate 254ABK. Additional information: Mr. Payne was last seen wearing a blue flannel, white undershirt and jeans. Mr. Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759. The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

